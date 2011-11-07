* Tejon Ranch depots joins growing distribution network

* Caterpillar sees as many as 150 employed at depot

Nov 7 Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) said Monday it plans to add 100 to 150 jobs in central California in late 2012 when it opens another parts depot as part of its ongoing expansion its distribution business.

The new California Distribution Center, run by the company's Caterpillar Logistics Inc, will be located in the Tejon Ranch region. It will primarily service U.S. dealers and customers, and likely support some export activities as well, Caterpillar spokeswoman Bridgett Young said.

Peoria, Illinois-based Caterpillar has been adding depots in recent years, including a new operation in Spokane, Washington announced earlier this year. Caterpillar recently opened depots in Waco, Texas, and Clayton, Ohio.

Caterpillar is upgrading distribution operations in markets like Dubai, Belgium, Australia and China. The company said it also is in the "planning stage" for other key growth markets.

(Reporting by John D. Stoll in Detroit; Editing by Richard Chang)