June 13 Caterpillar Inc said its board
voted to increase the quarterly payout by 13 percent, the latest
in a string of dividend increases from diversified U.S.
manufacturers.
The company, the world's largest maker of earth-moving
equipment, declared a dividend of 52 cents per share, compared
with 46 cents earlier.
Rockwell Automation Inc last week said its board had
authorized a $1 billion stock buyback and raised the quarterly
dividend by 11 percent.
Farm equipment maker Agco Corp also said it was
considering paying its shareholders a regular dividend.
Caterpillar's shares were down slightly at $86.57 in
afternoon trading on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)