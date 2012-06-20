June 20 Caterpillar Inc 's dealers
reported a sharp slowdown in sales growth in Europe, the Middle
East and Africa in the three months ended in May, with steadier
growth in Asia and North America, the world's biggest maker of
heavy equipment said.
The company's dealers recorded 4 percent sales growth in
Europe, the Middle East and Africa for that three-month period,
down from a 14 percent growth rate for the three months through
April and 21 percent in the three months ended March, the
company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Peoria, Illinois-based Caterpillar said dealer sales in
North America were up 31 percent for the three months ended in
May, off from a 32 percent pace reported a month earlier, and
held steady at 5 percent growth in the Asia-Pacific region.
The company, whose competitors include Japan's Komatsu Ltd
and South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd
, said worldwide sales were up 11 percent in the
three months.
Caterpillar shares were off 2.6 percent at $86.52 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Scott Malone; Editing by Gary Hill)