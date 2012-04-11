April 11 Caterpillar Inc named Jon
Huntsman Jr., a former contender for the Republican presidential
nomination, to its board of directors on Wednesday.
The world's largest maker of earth-moving equipment said it
picked the former Utah governor for his experience in the public
sphere and a private sector stint at chemical maker Huntsman
Corp, which was founded by his father.
Huntsman, 51, spoke often on the campaign trail of the
United States being "on the cusp of a manufacturing
renaissance." He dropped out of the race after a disappointing
third-place finish in January's New Hampshire primary.
A political moderate who served as the Obama
administration's ambassador to China from 2009 to 2011, Huntsman
in February was named a director of Ford Motor Co.
(Reporting By Scott Malone; editing by John Wallace)