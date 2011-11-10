Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
Nov 10 Caterpillar Inc said it will make an offer to buy China's ERA Mining Machinery Ltd to strengthen its mining business.
Caterpillar said it will either pay HK$0.88 cash per share, and/or offer a loan note alternative, which will entitle ERA's loan note holders to receive a minimum of HK$0.75 and up to HK$1.15 per loan note upon redemption.
The offer values ERA at HK$4,490-$6,885 million ($577.25-$885.15 million), Caterpillar said in a statement.
ERA makes underground coal mining equipment in mainland China. ($1=7.7783 HK dollars) (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore, Editing by Anthony Kurian)
* Says it has reached an agreement to buy USA's Newcor Inc for $106.0 million
Feb 7 Private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc is selling Mauser Group NV to Stone Canyon Industries LLC for $2.3 billion in cash, a day before the packaging products maker was to list on the New York Stock Exchange.