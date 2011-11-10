Nov 10 Caterpillar Inc said it will make an offer to buy China's ERA Mining Machinery Ltd to strengthen its mining business.

Caterpillar said it will either pay HK$0.88 cash per share, and/or offer a loan note alternative, which will entitle ERA's loan note holders to receive a minimum of HK$0.75 and up to HK$1.15 per loan note upon redemption.

The offer values ERA at HK$4,490-$6,885 million ($577.25-$885.15 million), Caterpillar said in a statement.

ERA makes underground coal mining equipment in mainland China. ($1=7.7783 HK dollars) (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore, Editing by Anthony Kurian)