* To produce small tractors, excavators in North America

* Construction to start in first half of 2012

* Plant creates more than 1,000 jobs

(Adds detail on new facility)

Nov 11 Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) will shift production of some equipment from Japan to North America to be closer to customers in the Americas and Europe, the heavy machinery maker said on Friday.

The new facility will make small track-type tractors and mini hydraulic excavators, creating more than 1,000 jobs once it is operational.

Caterpillar said it expected construction of the plant, which will be part of its building construction products business, to begin in the first half of next year. The new plant will become Caterpillar's global source for small track-type tractors, with completed machines exported to South America, and components exported to Europe.

The Peoria, Illinois-based company will consider locations in the United States, Mexico and Canada, spokeswoman Bridgett Young said. It has set up an email address, north_american_facility@cat.com where people or regional leaders can propose locations.

However, "the company has a well defined site selection process for these projects and that process will be followed," Young said, adding the company is looking for a "cost-effective" location with good access to ports.

There will be no job cuts in Sagami, Japan, as a result of the decision. That plant will manufacture high-tech components.

The announcement came soon after Caterpillar said it was looking to expand in China's mining market by offering to buy China's ERA Mining Machinery Ltd. 8043.HK for as much as $885 million. [ID:nL3E7MA25H] (Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York, John Stoll in Detroit and Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore, editing by Maju Samuel, Dave Zimmerman)