Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
* To invest $150 mln in new Indonesia plant
* To invest nearly $350 mln to increase capacity at a U.S. truck plant
* To invest $340 mln at U.S tractor plant
Nov 11 Caterpillar Inc said it will invest nearly $640 million to increase capacity for large mining trucks and tractors at two facilities in the United States, as the heavy machinery maker looks to take advantage of rising global commodity demand.
The company would invest nearly $300 million at its Decatur, Illinois-based plant and about $340 million at the East Peoria facility, it said in a statement.
Caterpillar also said it will invest $150 million to open a new mining truck facility in Indonesia -- its second in the south Asian country.
The new facility for truck bodies is expected to be operational in 2012, with the first trucks produced in the third quarter of 2013, the company said.
Earlier on Friday Caterpillar said it would shift some production from Japan to North America.
Shares of the Peoria, Illinois-based company closed at $96.13 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das) (divya.sharma@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: divya.sharma.reuters.com@reuters.net))
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.