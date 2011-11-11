* To invest $150 mln in new Indonesia plant

Nov 11 Caterpillar Inc said it will invest nearly $640 million to increase capacity for large mining trucks and tractors at two facilities in the United States, as the heavy machinery maker looks to take advantage of rising global commodity demand.

The company would invest nearly $300 million at its Decatur, Illinois-based plant and about $340 million at the East Peoria facility, it said in a statement.

Caterpillar also said it will invest $150 million to open a new mining truck facility in Indonesia -- its second in the south Asian country.

The new facility for truck bodies is expected to be operational in 2012, with the first trucks produced in the third quarter of 2013, the company said.

Earlier on Friday Caterpillar said it would shift some production from Japan to North America.

