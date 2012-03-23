(Adds details)

March 22 Caterpillar Inc, the world's biggest heavy machinery maker, said it plans to increase investments for new products and expand capacity at its Chinese construction equipment unit, making it the second such investment plan in a week.

Earlier this week, the company announced plans to expand hydraulic excavator production in China, a country central to its expectations for record sales and profits this year.

Caterpillar said it will add a new line of Shandong Engineering Machinery (SEM) branded track-type tractors and increase capacity for wheel loaders.

"With this...Caterpillar will have nearly tripled SEM wheel loader capacity by 2014 when all wheel loader expansion plans are expected to be completed," Caterpillar's chief executive, Doug Oberhelman, said in a statement.

The company also said it expects initial production of SEM-branded track-type tractors in late 2012.

SEM was bought by Caterpillar in 2008 and currently produces wheel loaders, motor graders and paving products.

