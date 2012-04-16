Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday:
April 16 Caterpillar Inc, the world's biggest heavy machinery maker, said it would sell its Bucyrus distribution and support business in Peru to its distributor Ferreyros for $75 million.
Caterpillar had bought mining equipment maker Bucyrus International for $7.6 billion last year.
It sold parts of the Bucyrus businesses in similar deals in December last year and early this year.
Caterpillar said about 70 former Bucyrus employees will move to Ferreyros.
Shares of Caterpillar were trading up 1 percent at $107.04 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
BRUSSELS, Feb 23 EU antitrust regulators are set to approve German engineering group Siemens' $4.5 billion bid for U.S. software company Mentor Graphics without demanding concessions, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Tennant company announces agreement with Ambienta to acquire IPC group