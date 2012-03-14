BRIEF-Zeltiq Aesthetics says entered plan of merger with Allergan Holdco US on Feb 13
* Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc - on Feb 13, 2017 co entered into agreement and plan of merger with Allergan Holdco US Inc for $56.50 in cash
March 14 Caterpillar Inc, the world's largest heavy machinery maker, said it plans to expand its manufacturing facility in Sumter, South Carolina, to make it the primary source for small and large hydraulic cylinders for North and South America.
The company said the $20 million expansion plan would add 170,000 square feet, bringing the Sumter facility's total footprint to about 275,000 square feet once complete. The expansion would add 80 jobs over two years.
The company said the expansion is driven by growing demand for its products. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* PHH-Buyer agreed to buy certain assets and liabilities held by PHH Home Loans and RMR for a cash purchase price of $70 million to be paid to PHH Home Loans Source text: [http://bit.ly/2lS9koR] Further company coverage:
* New Gold Inc says Q4 production of 95,883 ounces of gold and 26 million pounds of copper