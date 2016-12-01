BRIEF-Poxel Q4 cash and cash equivalents at 45.6 million euros
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
Dec 1 Caterpillar Inc, the world's largest construction and mining equipment maker, said Wall Street's earnings expectations for 2017 were "too optimistic" as oil prices continued to remained volatile.
Analysts on average were expecting 2017 earnings of $3.25 per share and revenue of $38 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
However, the company said analysts' average sales estimate for 2017 was a reasonable midpoint expectation. (bit.ly/2gDe4x3)
The company said in October it did not expect 2017 to be very different from 2016. For 2016, the company had then forecast adjusted earnings of $3.25 per share and revenue of about $39 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.