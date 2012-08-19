LONDON Aug 20 The global economic outlook is
more uncertain now than at the start of the financial crisis in
late 2008, chief executive of Caterpillar, Doug
Oberhelman, said on Monday.
The CEO of the world's largest maker of construction
equipment also predicted that it could take another five years
before Europe's economy begins to see growth again.
"There's never been a more unpredictable set of tea leaves
than right now. Even in 2008 and 2009, U.S. housing was already
dying and had been for two years. We saw that," Oberhelman is
quoted as saying in the Financial Times.
"I don't think the situation is as grave as it was in 2008,
but the uncertainty, the storm clouds are around things that
none of us know about - like what will happen with the political
situation in Europe," he said.
Oberhelman is cited as saying that barring Europe, most big
economies looked unlikely to contract, although he said it was
not clear whether they would grow significantly.