* CAT reports Q3 results at 7:30 a.m. EDT (1130 GMT)

* Wall Street looks for EPS of $1.54, ex-items

* Mining, infrastructure, emerging markets to fuel growth

* 2012 revenue guidance to be key focal point

By John D. Stoll

Oct 24 Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) is expected to report a 26 percent increase in quarterly earnings per share on Monday, fueled by the strength of mining and infrastructure businesses.

The world's largest heavy machinery manufacturer will also give 2012 revenue expectations, likely to be strong as replacement demand for heavy machinery continues heating up.

Analysts expect Peoria, Illinois-based Caterpillar to post a third-quarter profit of $1.54 per share, excluding one-time items, on $15.03 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

That compares with earnings per share of $1.22 in the same period a year ago.

Key players in the U.S. industrials sector have recently coupled strong earnings reports with optimistic outlooks for the near term prospects of their business. Still, executives remain concerned about the state of the wider economy.

Last week, United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) beat analysts' forecasts and said it expects profit to rise about 10 percent next year. [ID:nN1E79I05K] General Electric Co (GE.N), meanwhile, met Wall Street estimates, but its shares fell 1.9 percent on Friday as investors worried about declining profit margins. [ID:nN1E79K03L]

Analysts will keep a close eye on whether slower growth in key emerging markets, such as China, hit Caterpillar in the quarter. Longbow Research analyst Eli Lustgarten said that Caterpillar rival Komatsu [NIPEI.UL] recently cited slower economic growth in certain emerging markets as a headwind.

"There is a wide anticipation that Asia is somewhat soft."

For full-year 2011, Caterpillar has guided toward revenue in the $54 billion to $56 billion range, and profit in the range of $6.75 to $7.00 per share. This excludes the company's recent acquisition of mining company Bucyrus International, which is expected to add about $2 billion in revenue in 2011 and provide a modest dent to earnings due to deal costs.

Shares of Caterpillar showed strength ahead of the company's Monday earnings report, with the stock trading up 3.7 percent to close at $87.39 on Friday.

ALL EYES ON 2012

Wall Street is likely more concerned about the 2012 outlook than how the company fared last quarter, Lustgarten said.

Caterpillar's performance in 2012 has been a focal point since the company predicted in 2009 -- during the depths of the U.S. recession and financial crisis -- that its revenue would, by 2012, climb to the $55 billion to $60 billion range, with profit in the $8 to $10-per-share range.

Analysts currently expect Caterpillar 2012 revenue to far exceed that target, reaching nearly $66 billion -- which represents a 16 percent increase compared with estimates for 2011. That number does not include the impact of Bucyrus.

Lustgarten said one reason 2012 is expected to be strong is because of widespread demand for replacement machinery following the decline in demand that started in late last decade.

Still, analysts have concerns.

In a recent note, Morningstar analyst Adam Fleck said rapid volume increases "could hamper (its) suppliers' ability to keep up with Caterpillar's needs." Also, Fleck said integrating recently acquired firms, such as locomotive manufacturer EMD and engine maker MWM, "presents a critical near-term risk." (Reporting by John D. Stoll in Detroit, editing by Matthew Lewis)