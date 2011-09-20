Sept 20 Heavy machinery maker Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) reported on Tuesday a slight acceleration in North American dealer sales of machinery for the three months ended in August, a sign that demand remains steady despite the weak U.S. economy.

The world's largest maker of construction equipment said on Thursday that dealer sales -- an indicator of future revenue -- rose 30 percent in North America in the trailing three months, an improvement over their pace in the three months ended in July.

Worldwide dealer sales over the past three months were up 34 percent, slightly below the 35-percent growth reported a month ago, Caterpillar said in a monthly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. August marked the fourth consecutive monthly decline in the worldwide growth rate.

Asia dealer sales accelerated while those in Latin America, Europe, Africa and Middle East decelerated slightly.

Caterpillar, whose competitors include Japan's Komatsu Ltd (6301.T) and South Korea's Doosan Infracore Co Ltd (042670.KS), said separately that its Chief Information Officer John Heller would retire early next year. It plans to name a replacement before the end of 2011.

Caterpillar shares were little changed at $84.77 in morning trade. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)