* Six-year deal with Illinois workers
* Union to vote this Friday
* Each union member to get $1,000 bonus if deal approved
By Ernest Scheyder
Aug 15 Caterpillar Inc, the world's
largest maker of construction equipment, said it has signed a
tentative, 6-year agreement with workers at a plant in Joliet,
Illinois, to end a nearly 4-month-long strike.
The deal still needs to be approved by the union's roughly
800 workers, and a vote is scheduled for Friday.
If approved, each union member will receive a $1,000
ratification bonus, according to Marion Modesitt, a union member
who has seen the contract.
Workers will not return to the plant, which makes hydraulic
parts for much of Caterpillar's construction equipment, until
the contract is ratified, a company spokesman said.
A representative of the International Association of
Machinists and Aerospace Workers confirmed a tentative deal had
been reached, but declined to comment on the details.
The strike began on May 1, when the union rejected an
initial contract that would have included a $5,000 ratification
payment for each union member and participation in the company's
annual bonus plan.
Union members rejected the deal because it did not include
sufficient pay raises and called for higher health care costs, a
union official said at the time.
Caterpillar used office workers and temporary labor to staff
the plant, and said production did not dip during the strike.
The company's proposal to the union earlier this year
included "market-based wage adjustments" for employees hired
over the past seven years. Workers hired before May 2, 2005,
would have wages frozen as Caterpillar said they were already
paid above-market wages.
The two-tier wage structure offers starting pay of about
$14.75 an hour, more than $10 an hour less than many workers
hired before that contract were paid.
Caterpillar says the lower rate better corresponds to wages
offered at its peers.
The tentative contract announced on Wednesday offers workers
hired after 2005 an automatic 3 percent raise annually for the
life of the contract.
Workers hired before 2005 will not receive a raise, if the
contract is ratified.
The contract also increases health care costs for all
employees at the plant.
Marion Modesitt, 58, who has worked at Caterpillar for more
than 38 years, said she will vote against the contract.
"They're screwing everybody. We have our lives set on the
wages we have now, but our insurance costs are going to double
over the life of the contract," said Modesitt.
The Illinois strike follows a high-profile labor dispute
that took place late last year between Caterpillar and the
Canadian Auto Workers at a locomotive plant in London, Ontario.
CAW workers voted down a Caterpillar offer, and the company
ended up closing the plant and moving the work elsewhere.
Shares of Caterpillar fell about 0.3 percent to $87.61 late
Wednesday afternoon.