Sept 24 Caterpillar Inc said it could cut up to 10,000 jobs through 2018 as part of its restructuring and cost reduction plans to save up to $1.5 billion annually.

The company said on Thursday that it would cut 4,000-5,000 jobs by the end of 2016, most of them in 2015.

Caterpillar had 114,233 employees as of Dec. 31, according to Thomson Reuters data.