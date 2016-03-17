March 17 Caterpillar Inc, the world's
No. 1 maker of construction and mining equipment, forecast
first-quarter profit and revenue well below Wall Street
expectations but said it "remained comfortable" with its
full-year sales and profit outlook.
Caterpillar, whose shares were down slightly at $74.09 in
early trading, said it expected a profit of 65-70 cents per
share for the quarter ended March 31, excluding restructuring
costs. Revenue was projected at $9.3 billion-$9.4 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 97 cents per
share and revenue of $10.36 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Caterpillar outlined a wide-ranging restructuring last year
that could cut 10,000 employees by 2018 and shut factories
around the globe. It has also said it will consolidate some
operating divisions.
The company said last month it would halt production of its
on-highway trucks and eliminate 70 jobs, primarily management
positions, in response to slumping sales.
Caterpillar said in January it expected full-year revenue of
$40 billion-$44 billion and a profit of about $4.00 per share,
excluding restructuring costs.
The company's shares have risen 9 percent since the
beginning of the year.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)