March 17 Caterpillar Inc, the world's No. 1 maker of construction and mining equipment, forecast first-quarter profit and revenue well below Wall Street expectations but said it "remained comfortable" with its full-year sales and profit outlook.

Caterpillar, whose shares were down slightly at $74.09 in early trading, said it expected a profit of 65-70 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31, excluding restructuring costs. Revenue was projected at $9.3 billion-$9.4 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 97 cents per share and revenue of $10.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Caterpillar outlined a wide-ranging restructuring last year that could cut 10,000 employees by 2018 and shut factories around the globe. It has also said it will consolidate some operating divisions.

The company said last month it would halt production of its on-highway trucks and eliminate 70 jobs, primarily management positions, in response to slumping sales.

Caterpillar said in January it expected full-year revenue of $40 billion-$44 billion and a profit of about $4.00 per share, excluding restructuring costs.

The company's shares have risen 9 percent since the beginning of the year.