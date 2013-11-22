Nov 22 A unit of Caterpillar Inc is
being probed by federal investigators to determine if it had
dumped train parts into the ocean off California as part of a
scam to charge customers for parts they didn't need, the Wall
Street Journal reported.
Investigators are probing whether Progress Rail was dumping
brake parts and other items into the sea near the Port of Long
Beach to conceal evidence that it was charging owners of rail
equipment for replacing parts that were still in good shape, the
paper said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Progress Rail, which was acquired by Caterpillar in 2006 for
about $800 million, repairs locomotives and railcars.
Railroad operator Union Pacific Corp was one
customer believed to have been affected by the alleged
activities, the newspaper said, citing the people. ()
The grand jury investigation is being conducted by the U.S.
Attorney for the Central District of California because of
suspicions that Progress Rail was breaking environmental laws,
according to a person familiar with the situation, the Journal
said.
Executives at Caterpillar and Progress Rail were unavailable
for comment outside normal office hours.
Earlier this year, the world's largest maker of mining and
construction equipment wrote off most of the $654 million value
of its purchase of ERA Mining Machinery Ltd after uncovering
"deliberate, multi-year, coordinated accounting misconduct" at
ERA subsidiary Zhengzhou Siwei.