July 24 Caterpillar Inc reported a lower
quarterly profit on Wednesday and cut its outlook for full-year
earnings, saying its independent dealers were focused on
reducing machine inventories rather than building them up.
The company, the world's largest maker of mining and
construction equipment, reported a second-quarter profit of $960
million, or $1.45 a share, down from $1.70 billion, or $2.54 a
share, in the same period last year.
Caterpillar, which also makes locomotives, gas turbines and
diesel engines and generators, said sales fell nearly 16 percent
to $14.621 billion in the quarter.