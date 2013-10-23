CHICAGO Oct 23 Caterpillar Inc on Wednesday posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and cut its full-year forecast yet again as weak demand from mining customers continued to bedevil the heavy equipment maker.

The Peoria, Illinois-based company also provided its first forecast for 2014 sales, saying it expects revenue to be essentially flat to up or down 5 percent compared with 2013.

Caterpillar, the world's largest maker of earth-moving equipment, reported a third-quarter profit of $946 million, or $1.45 a share, down from $1.7 billion, or $2.54 a share, in the year-ago quarter.

Total sales and revenue fell 18 percent to $13.4 billion.

Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $1.66 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.