CHICAGO, April 23 Caterpillar Inc on Thursday reported a higher quarterly net profit despite a dip in revenue, citing a boost from the strong U.S. dollar on imported goods, especially from Japan, and a pre-tax gain from the sale of a third-party logistics business.

The world's largest construction and mining equipment maker reported first-quarter net income of $1.11 billion or $1.81 per share, up 20 percent from $922 million or $1.44 per share a year earlier. Excluding restructuring costs, earnings per share totaled $1.86.

