July 23 Caterpillar Inc on Thursday
reported a lower quarterly net profit as sales declined in key
markets amid a sluggish global economy.
Weakness in mining, slower construction in Brazil and China,
and declining orders for oil-related applications contributed to
weaker sales, the company said.
Caterpillar, the world's largest construction and mining
equipment maker, reported second-quarter net income of $710
million, or $1.16 per share, down from $999 million, or $1.57 a
share a year earlier.
Earnings per share excluding restructuring costs were at
$1.27, compared with $1.69 in the same quarter a year earlier.
Analysts expected earnings of $1.27 a share.
