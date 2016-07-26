BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health, Elanco US to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
July 26 Caterpillar Inc. on Tuesday reported a lower quarterly net profit as sales of new machinery remained sluggish.
Caterpillar, the world's largest construction and mining equipment maker, reported second-quarter profit of $550 million or 93 cents per share, down from a revised $802 million, or a revised $1.31 per share a year earlier.
Earnings per share excluding restructuring costs were $1.09, compared with revised $1.40. Analysts expected earnings of 96 cents. (Reporting By Meredith Davis in Chicago)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit percentage sales growth in its life sciences solutions and analytical instruments divisions.