BRIEF-Growmax appoints Lloyd Wiggins as CFO
* Growmax Resources Corp says Lloyd Wiggins has been appointed chief financial officer of company, effective April 1, 2017
April 24 Caterpillar Inc on Thursday posted quarterly profit that topped estimates and raised its full-year outlook on a stronger-than-expected rebound in sales to the construction industry.
The world's largest maker of earth-moving machinery posted a first-quarter net profit of $922 million, or $1.61 a share, compared with $880 million, or $1.32 a share, during the comparable quarter last year.
With restructuring costs factored in, Caterpillar made a profit of $1.44 a share.
Revenue at the company, which also makes locomotives and diesel and turbine engines, was little changed year over year at $13.24 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to report a profit of $1.24 a share on sales of $13.15 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Caterpillar raised its full-year earnings outlook to $6.10 per share, up from $5.85, citing growing demand from builders. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Detroit; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Apple says updated ipad(reg), featuring a brighter 9.7-inch retina display and best-in-class performance starting at $329
March 21 Apple Inc unveiled an updated version of its iPad tablet on Tuesday, starting at $329 and available to order from Friday.