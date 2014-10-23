Oct 23 Caterpillar Inc posted a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as strong
demand for its products from the construction and oil and gas
industries in North America offset weak demand from the global
mining industry.
The world's largest maker of earth-moving equipment also
raised its 2014 profit per share forecast. However, looking
ahead to its outlook for 2015, it said it expects sales and
revenue to be little changed next year.
Caterpillar shares were up 6.5 percent at $100.75 in
premarket trading.
For the third quarter ended Sept. 30, Caterpillar posted a
net profit of $1.1 billion, or $1.63 a share, up from $946
million, or $1.45 a share, during the comparable quarter last
year.
Sales and revenue from financial services rose 1 percent to
$13.54 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected Caterpillar to post a profit
of $1.36 a share on sales of $13.2 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)