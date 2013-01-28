Jan 28 Caterpillar Inc : * Says first quarter 2013 profit and revenue likely to be "significantly lower"

than first quarter of 2012 * CEO says "i am accountable" for acquisition of era * CEO says "considering all options to recover our losses" from era accounting

fraud * CEO says business strategy for China growth remains same, despite era

accounting fraud * Says "cautious" on ability to raise or maintain product prices in 2013 * Says inventory levels in China did not slip much in Q4 2012, expects Chinese

inventories to fall in Q1 & Q2 2013 * Says no major changes to how cat financial unit is marketing financing for

heavy equipment * Says will take $85 million U.S. research and development tax credit in Q1