Sept 21 Caterpillar Inc's dealers
reported a double-digit sales jump for the three-month period
ended in August, partly due to strong sales in North America as
customers replaced aging equipment.
Retail dealers for the world's largest heavy equipment maker
reported a 13 percent sales increase for the June-through-August
period. The figure is down slightly from the 14 percent increase
for the May-through-July period, the company said in a filing
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Peoria, Illinois-based Caterpillar said dealer sales in
North America -- where most of the company's revenue comes from
-- were up 24 percent for the period, and dealer sales in
Asia/Pacific -- the second-largest region -- were up 27 percent.
While the U.S. economy remains depressed, many construction
firms are having to replace aging heavy equipment, boosting
Caterpillar and its peers.
Sales in China have been dented this year, Caterpillar
executives have said, and the company began exporting
Chinese-made machines earlier this summer.
The company does brisk business in Australia and other Asian
nations, though, and expects China's recently announced $150
billion in stimulus spending to help results by next year.
Caterpillar, whose competitors include Japan's Komatsu Ltd
and South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd
, said dealer sales were flat in Europe, Africa, and
the Middle East.
Dealer sales fell 5 percent during the period in Latin
America.
Caterpillar shares were down 29 cents at $92.25 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.