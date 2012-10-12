* News comes day after two of five group presidents retired
* Other executives to be moved to new positions
* Wall Street shrugs at news; shares up slightly
By Ernest Scheyder
Oct 12 Two vice presidents at Caterpillar Inc
announced their retirements on Friday, the second round
of departures from the world's largest construction equipment
maker in as many days as sales continue to lag in key growth
markets.
The retirements of four senior executives at nearly the same
time, as well as the shuffling of five other executives to
different positions, come less than a month after Chief
Executive Doug Oberhelman cut Caterpillar's 2015 earnings
forecast, citing slumping demand and rising commodity prices.
Wall Street appeared to take the news in stride, with
analysts voicing confidence in the ability of Oberhelman and the
board of directors to managing talent effectively.
Caterpillar shares were up four cents to $82.89 in Friday
midday trading.
"This is a company that has shown through internal
promotions in the past that they consider their employees one of
their biggest assets," said Morningstar analyst Adam Fleck.
"While today's retirements are close in time to the 2015
announcement and yesterday's retirement news, I think Wall
Street will largely shrug it off as being coincidental."
Bill Springer, 61, head of a Caterpillar division that sells
products for paving and forestry customers, will retire next
February, the company said.
Gary Stampanato, 56, head of the company's excavation
division, will also retire next February.
Caterpillar has a mandatory retirement age of 65.
In a six-page statement outlining replacements for both men,
as well as other executive shuffles, Caterpillar stressed it has
an adequate talent bench from which to draw for the foreseeable
future.
Caterpillar's 28 vice presidents report to five group
presidents, each with control over a different part of the
company. The five, in turn, report to Oberhelman.
Springer and Stampanato's retirements come the day after two
of Caterpillar's group vice presidents announced their own
retirements.
"Relatively speaking there are maybe more moves here than
typical, but they're not extraordinary or unusual," Caterpillar
spokesman Jim Dugan said. "We'll have a very orderly and smooth
transition."
The Peoria, Illinois-based company also named Qihua Chen the
head of China operations, a newly created position that signals
how focused the company is on boosting weak sales there.
Oberhelman said last month that he intends to "win in
China."
Demand for Caterpillar's front-end loaders and excavators
has slipped in China, and the company has begun exporting
Chinese-made machinery to Africa and the Middle East, executives
told Reuters in August.
Caterpillar is set to report quarterly earnings on Oct. 22.