By James B. Kelleher
| CHICAGO, July 23
CHICAGO, July 23 Caterpillar Inc
released unaudited dealer data on Tuesday showing a slowdown in
sales of its heavy equipment everywhere except North America, a
possible warning sign ahead of the company's second-quarter
earnings due on Wednesday.
The world's largest maker of construction and mining
equipment said global dealer sales of its yellow earthmoving
machines were down 8 percent year-over-year in June.
That represented a deterioration from May, when dealers
reported that global equipment sales were down 7 percent from a
year earlier.
The slowdown in June was led by dealer sales in the Asia
Pacific region, which tumbled 21 percent. In May, those sales
were down 14 percent.
Ann Duignan, an analyst at JPMorgan Chase, said the sales
data released on Tuesday, which was based on unaudited reports
from dealers and contained in a filing with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission, "foreshadows a likely weak Q2 earnings
report tomorrow."
The news from Caterpillar's dealer network was not all bad.
The Peoria, Illinois-based company said global dealer sales
of its gas turbines and diesel engines and generators in June
were up 1 percent year over year. In May, those sales of
so-called power systems were down 1 percent.
Sales of power systems to industrial users and the
transportation industry surged 15 percent in June, but power
system sales to the energy industry, a higher-margin business
for the company, were down 10 percent.
Last week, short-seller Jim Chanos of Kynikos Associates
said he was betting against the shares of Caterpillar because
they company was "tied to the wrong products at the wrong part
of the cycle" - a reference to the big investment Caterpillar
has made in mining equipment in recent years.
In April, Caterpillar posted disappointing quarterly results
and cut its full-year 2013 profit forecast, citing a drop in
demand from mining customers.
Caterpillar's current outlook for its mining business, which
it may update on Wednesday, is for a 50 percent decline in sales
of its traditional mining trucks and loaders this year, as well
as a 15 percent decline in sales of draglines made by Bucyrus, a
Milwaukee-based company it bought in 2010.
Mining equipment is Caterpillar's most profitable product
category. But sales to the sector have been hurt in recent
quarters because miners, facing investor backlash over unpopular
takeovers, budget overruns and falling metal prices, have
slashed capital spending, slowed the development on some
projects and shelved others entirely.
Lawrence De Maria, an analyst at William Blair & Co, said
the June numbers released Tuesday "do not point to an imminent
turn in demand."