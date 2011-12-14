(Adds details)
Dec 13 U.S. heavy machinery maker
Caterpillar Inc said it would sell a part of its Bucyrus
distribution business to the industrial division of Malaysia's
Sime Darby for about $360 million.
The deal is the first of several that are expected to
transition the product distribution and support of former
Bucyrus machinery to Cat dealers that support mining customers
around the world, the company said.
The deal includes Sime Darby Industrial's Cat dealerships
operated by Hastings Deering in Queensland and the Northern
Territory of Australia, Papua New Guinea and New Caledonia,
Caterpillar said.
Hastings Deering is the principal Australian subsidiary of
Sime Darby Industrial. As part of the deal, nearly 400 former
Bucyrus employees are expected to transition to Hastings
Deering, it added.
The portion of the former Bucyrus distribution business was
included in Caterpillar's acquisition of Bucyrus International,
a major mining company, in November 2010.
Caterpillar said it will continue to operate the former
Bucyrus distribution business in a given dealer's territory
until the transitions have occurred.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)