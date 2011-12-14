(Adds details)

Dec 13 U.S. heavy machinery maker Caterpillar Inc said it would sell a part of its Bucyrus distribution business to the industrial division of Malaysia's Sime Darby for about $360 million.

The deal is the first of several that are expected to transition the product distribution and support of former Bucyrus machinery to Cat dealers that support mining customers around the world, the company said.

The deal includes Sime Darby Industrial's Cat dealerships operated by Hastings Deering in Queensland and the Northern Territory of Australia, Papua New Guinea and New Caledonia, Caterpillar said.

Hastings Deering is the principal Australian subsidiary of Sime Darby Industrial. As part of the deal, nearly 400 former Bucyrus employees are expected to transition to Hastings Deering, it added.

The portion of the former Bucyrus distribution business was included in Caterpillar's acquisition of Bucyrus International, a major mining company, in November 2010.

Caterpillar said it will continue to operate the former Bucyrus distribution business in a given dealer's territory until the transitions have occurred.