BRIEF-Hyduke Energy announces closing of Western Manufacturing acquisition
* Hyduke Energy Services Inc. Announces closing of acquisition of Western Manufacturing Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 Caterpillar Inc and China-based Mining Machinery Ltd said on Thursday they have settled outstanding issues related to Caterpillar's acquisition of mining equipment firm ERA and its Siwei unit through a reduction in the purchase price.
As part of the deal announced on Thursday, Caterpillar's outstanding payment obligations to Mining Machinery were reduced by $135 million to $29.5 million.
Caterpillar reported in January that it had found "deliberate, multi-year, coordinated accounting misconduct" at Siwei.
The world's largest maker of construction equipment had acquired ERA for $653.4 million (HK$5.06 billion) from Mining Machinery last June.
Siwei is China's fourth-largest maker of hydraulic roof supports.
* Total Energy Services Inc. Announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the tsx
TRIPOLI, March 9 Libya's oil output has fallen to 620,000 barrels per day, a drop of about 80,000 bpd since clashes erupted around some of the country's major export terminals, the head of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday.