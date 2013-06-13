DUBAI, June 13 Unatrac Holding, the distributor
of Caterpillar equipment in eight mainly African
countries, has signed a $700 million, three-year loan to fund
operations and refinance existing debt, it said in a statement
on Thursday.
Part of Egyptian conglomerate Mansour Group, Dubai-based
Unatrac increased the size of the revolving credit facility from
$600 million after receiving pledges from lenders worth double
the target amount, it said.
Barclays, Citigroup and JP Morgan
arranged the deal, which was joined by a dozen other banks
during a marketing period for the firm's debut syndicated loan.
The loan pays an interest rate of 4 percent over the London
interbank offered rate (Libor), Nader Aboushadi, group corporate
treasurer at Unatrac, said in an emailed response to questions
from Reuters.
Unatrac operates Caterpillar dealerships in Russia, Ghana,
Nigeria, Iraq, Tanzania, Sierra Leone, Kenya and Uganda and has
an annual turnover of $1.4 billion, according to a company
profile.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)