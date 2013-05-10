May 9 Caterpillar Inc said Thursday that
a bid by the United Steelworkers Union to re-open contract talks
on behalf of workers in Milwaukee who make mining machinery had
not resulted in a breakthrough and that no new meetings between
the two sides were scheduled.
The existing contract, which covers 800 workers that
Caterpillar inherited with its 2010 purchase of Bucyrus, expired
on April 30.
Last week, those workers rejected a proposed new contract
offered by the company that, among other things, would have
frozen wages for existing workers in the Milwaukee bargaining
unit and created a second, lower-tier wage level for newer
hires.
While apparently far apart, neither side appears poised for
a showdown. The workers, who make giant mining shovels and
draglines that dwarf much of the other heavy equipment
Caterpillar makes, have said they will continue to report for
work under the existing contract.
A Caterpillar spokesman said Thursday that while no new
talks were scheduled, "we remain open to listening".
Caterpillar says the concessions are needed, in part,
because of the downturn in its sales to the global mining
industry.
Last month, the company said it was laying off more than 10
percent of the workforce at a plant in Decatur, Illinois that
makes mining equipment.
Caterpillar said the layoffs, which affected 460 workers,
were needed to "bring production in line with demand."
Caterpillar is the world's largest maker of mining
equipment. The Peoria, Illinois-based company also makes
construction equipment, gas turbines and diesel engines, and
railroad locomotives.