HONG KONG Oct 31 Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd , the world's largest air cargo carrier, said that it will take delivery of its first 747-8 freighter from Boeing Co on Monday after a delay of about nine months.

Cathay ordered 10 B747-8F aircraft, with delivery originally scheduled for January 2011.

"We will take delivery of our first 747-8F on Oct. 31 Seattle time," Cathay spokeswoman Carolyn Leung told Reuters.

The superjumbo's launch customer, Cargolux Airlines International SA , took delivery of the first B747-8F on Oct. 12.

But industry sources said Boeing was battling to prevent teething problems on the 134-tonne capacity freighter from turning into a wider customer revolt as jittery airlines seize on a chance to curb their exposure to a slump in the global freight market. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)