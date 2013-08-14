(Adds details from earnings, company comments)
* Airline earns $3 million in first half versus H1 loss in
2012
* Fuel prices remain drag on earnings despite 8.5 pct cost
cut
* Airline warns weak cargo demand will remain a key problem
* More older 747s retired, more fuel-efficient 777s hired
BEIJING, Aug 14 Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd
, the world's largest international air cargo carrier,
is scaling back seating capacity on some long-haul routes to
offset declines in its air freight business, allowing it to post
a first-half net profit on Wednesday.
Cathay, which competes globally against rival carriers like
Singapore Airlines Ltd and Korean Air Lines Co Ltd
, retired three Boeing 747s in the first six months
of this year and replaced them with two smaller, more fuel
efficient Boeing 777s, as the company squeezes more income from
its North American passenger routes, its biggest market.
Cathay said on Wednesday its net income hit HK$24 million
($3.09 million) for the first six months of the year, compared
to a HK$929 million net loss for the same period last year. That
loss was its worst performance since the outbreak of Severe
Acute Respiratory Syndrome in 2003 curtailed air travel.
In the second half of 2012, Cathay posted a net profit of
HK$1.85 billion, but overall saw its net income decline 83
percent for the whole of 2012.
Cathay said in a stock exchange announcement on Wednesday
that high fuel prices continued to negatively affect both its
passenger and cargo businesses, especially on long-haul routes.
Reducing capacity and retiring less fuel-efficient aircraft
helped cut fuel costs by 8.5 percent year-on-year during the
first six months, but Cathay also warned continued weakness in
cargo demand will continue to negatively affect its business.
Hong Kong's flagship airline was the only one of Asia's top
10 carriers this year to cut available seat kilometers, a
measure of passenger capacity. The figure was down 4.8 percent
in June compared to a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters
data. Garuda Indonesia Tbk led gains with a jump of
16.5 percent year-on-year in April, the most recent month for
which data was available.
Cathay also has been fine-tuning its seating arrangements on
U.S. flights to improve passenger yields, a gauge of
profitability, according to Geoffrey Cheng, an analyst at
securities brokerage BOCOM International.
"They pulled out the economy class and put back the premier
economy. They have fewer seats, but revenue from each seat is
higher," said Cheng.
In June, Cathay told analysts it had revised its 2013
forecast for available tonne kilometers - a measure of both
passenger and cargo capacity - to a year-on-year decrease of 4.3
percent instead of an increase of 2.6 percent, largely because
of reduced freighter capacity. However, it maintained its
projection for a 1.5 percent contraction in available seat
kilometers.
North America passenger traffic dropped 12.5 percent during
the first half of the year, even as Cathay's passenger load
factor increased by 1.2 percentage points over a year earlier.
That is helping to offset a continuing drop in air freight
volume. Cathay's cargo traffic declined 1.8 percent for the
first six months of the year, following a 5.3 fall last year.
Cathay told the stock exchange on Wednesday that all of its
long-haul frequencies canceled as part of 2012's cost reductions
will be restored by September. The airline has already restored
flights to Los Angles and Toronto and will restore flights to
New York by September.
On the cargo side, the airline said it suspended cargo
services to Brussels and Stockholm in February, but intends to
add Guadalajara to its network in the last quarter of 2013 to
provide cargo service between Mexico, Hong Kong and the rest of
Asia.
The airline, which is scaling back its cargo fleet, started
to retire its older Boeing 747 freighters in 2012, according to
Eric Lin, an analyst at UBS Investment Research in Hong Kong. In
March, Cathay canceled orders for eight Boeing 777 freighters.
The company will take delivery of six more 777s
passenger jets later this year.
($1 = 7.7556 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller; Additional reporting
by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bangalore; Editing by Emily
Kaiser and Matt Driskill)