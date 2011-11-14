HONG KONG Nov 14 Cathay Pacific Airways
Ltd, the world's largest air cargo carrier, said on
Monday its October cargo throughput fell 17.5 percent on the
year, the seventh consecutive drop, due to continued weak demand
from Hong Kong and China.
Cathay and its unit Dragonair carried 135,998 tonnes of
cargo and mail in October, it said in a statement.
"The airfreight industry remained weak overall in October,
with our key Hong Kong and China markets continuing to be soft,"
Cathay's General Manager Cargo Sales & Marketing James Woodrow
said in the statement.
"It looks unlikely that we will see the usual year-end
peak," he added.
The cargo and mail load factor was down by 8.9 percentage
points to 66.2 percent, the statement said.
For the year to end-October, tonnage had dropped by 7.7
percent while capacity was up by 8.1 percent.
It said the two airlines carried a total of 2.38 million
passengers last month, up 3.8 percent on the same month last
year. But the passenger load factor fell by 3.1 percentage
points to 80.1 percent.
For the first 10 months, the number of passengers carried
increased by 2.3 percent compared with a capacity hike of 9.3
percent, it added.
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)