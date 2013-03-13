HONG KONG, March 13 Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd
, the world's largest international air cargo carrier,
returned to profit in the second half of 2012 as a result of
higher cargo volume and cost-cutting measures.
The airline reported net profit of HK$916 million ($118
million) for the year ended December, down 83 percent from 2011,
and narrowly missing an average forecast of HK$1.01 bil1ion
profit from 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cathay reversed a first-half loss of HK$935 million but its
yearly figure was substantially lower than the 2011 profit of
HK$5.5 billion due to high fuel costs and an uncertain global
economy, which depressed passenger and cargo demand compared
with the previous year.
For the second half Of 2012, Cathay made a net profit of
HK$1.85 billion versus HK$2.7 billion a year ago, based on
Reuters calculations.
Controlled by property conglomerate Swire Pacific Ltd
, Cathay is also 30 percent owned by national flag
carrier Air China Ltd .
($1 = 7.7568 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)