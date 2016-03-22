* Holding firm among Taiwanese banks hit by yuan slide

By Faith Hung

TAIPEI, March 22 Cathay Financial Holdings , Taiwan's No.1 financial holding firm, said on Tuesday it has set aside T$1.4 billion ($43 million) in provisions to cover potential losses from customer defaults on a popular yuan derivative trading product.

After the recent slide in China's currency, the firm's banking unit, Cathay United Bank, is one of a number of Taiwanese lenders that face losses from defaults on a product once seen as a sure bet for investors. Combined, losses could run to hundreds of millions, or even billions, of U.S. dollars, analysts have estimated.

"We think these provisions should be enough, given the current market situation," president C.K. Lee told reporters, referring to provisions set aside for the period from last October to end-February. Cathay United Bank had total loss provisions of T$3.1 billion in 2015.

Known as target redemption forward (TRF) contracts, the derivative became popular with small corporate customers following its introduction in 2013. It pays the holder a monthly income as long as the yuan remains above a trigger price against the dollar - but if the yuan falls, the investor has to pay out.

"Our clients have put down collateral worth T$1.6 billion for their TRF investments with us," said Lee, speaking on the sidelines of an investor briefing in Taipei. He didn't say how the provisions would affect Cathay Financial's earnings.

Its overall net profit last year was T$57.9 billion, up 17 percent from a year ago.

Taiwan's financial regulator, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC), said in February that local banks have set aside enough provisions to cover losses related to TRF and the FSC is monitoring the situation on a monthly basis. It didn't say exactly how much had been set aside.

Cathay's banking unit was among nine banks that the FSC said in January it will punish for inappropriately selling TRF to clients, in its latest effort to prevent further defaults on the derivative products. ($1 = T$32.3970)

(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)