UPDATE 3-Canadian fintech DH Corp to be taken private in C$4.8 bln deal
* DH Corp shares up 8.9 pct, trading at C$25.10 (Adds shares, background)
Nov 12 Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd
* Says securities investment arm's 9-month profit after tax at T$69.53 billion (2.27 billion US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wknLjf
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 30.5830 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* DH Corp shares up 8.9 pct, trading at C$25.10 (Adds shares, background)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and removed from Negative Watch the ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation (Berkley) including its 'A-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR), senior and subordinated debt. Berkley's property/casualty operating subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings have been also been affirmed. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release
March 13 A company owned by the family of Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, stands to receive over $400 million from China's Anbang Insurance Group, that is investing in a Manhattan building owned by the Kushners, Bloomberg reported.