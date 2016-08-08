* Cathay Life says will do its best to support RCBC
By Faith Hung and Neil Jerome Morales
MANILA/TAIPEI, Aug 8 A Philippine bank used by
cyber criminals to channel $81 million stolen from the
Bangladesh central bank won support from a top shareholder on
Monday after being penalised by its regulator.
Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC) was fined a
record one billion pesos ($21 million) by the Philippine central
bank on Friday after hackers who tried to steal nearly $1
billion from Bangladesh Bank's account at the Federal Reserve
Bank of New York in February succeeded in transferring $81
million to four accounts at RCBC in Manila.
Only about $18 million of the missing money has been
recovered.
RCBC, which said the penalty would not affect its
operations, won strong backing from Cathay Life Insurance Co
Ltd, a unit of Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd
. Cathay Life is RCBC's biggest shareholder after
majority owner Yuchengco Group.
"What's happening to RCBC is unfortunate," Cathay Financial
spokesman Daniel Teng told Reuters. "We will do our best to
support RCBC's management team to meet requests from the BSP
(central bank) or even beyond its expectations."
The World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC),
which owned around 8 percent of RCBC as of April, said it was
aware of the sanctions imposed by the central bank of the
Philippines and remained "fully committed to cooperating with
authorities".
IFC declined to comment on whether it would reconsider its
stake in the bank.
In April, Cathay Life and the Yuchengco family's holding
group, Pan Malayan Management and Investment Corp, announced
that they had raised their holding in RCBC even as its shares
fell amid an investigation over the heist.
Bangladesh Bank has held RCBC responsible for letting the
stolen money leave its systems despite red flags, but the Manila
bank has said the money transfers were done based on
authenticated transfer instructions over international payments
network SWIFT.
Authorities in the Philippines are still working on the
case, though most of the money that was laundered through Manila
casinos remains missing.
