HONG KONG Oct 14 Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd , the world's largest air cargo carrier, said on Friday that its cargo throughput in September fell 10.1 percent year on year, as the global economic slowdown continued to damp demand from Hong Kong's major export markets.

Cathay and subsidiary Dragonair moved a total of 131,443 tonnes of cargo and mail in September, the carrier said in a statement.

September passenger numbers rose 3.5 percent from the same month last year, it said. (Reporting by Alison Leung; editing by Chris Lewis)