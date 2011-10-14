* No sign of usual year-end peak beginning yet
* Sept passenger number up 3.5 pct
* Saw fall-off in passenger demand in late Sept
(Adds details)
By Alison Leung
HONG KONG, Oct 14 Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd
, the world's largest air cargo carrier, said on Friday
its cargo throughput fell in September, the sixth consecutive
drop, and the passenger outlook was getting more uncertain.
Paltry growth in Europe and the United States is damping
demand for high-value exports from manufacturers in Asia,
especially China, and pushed Cathay's September cargo and mail
volume down by 10.1 percent from a year earlier.
"On the cargo side, there was no significant change from the
situation in August, with the key Hong Kong and China markets
both remaining soft, and demand to long-haul destinations,
particularly Europe, below expectations," said James Woodrow,
Cathay's general manager for cargo sales & marketing.
"There is no sign yet of the traditional year-end peak
beginning," he added.
Cathay is the dominant airline in Hong Kong, the world's
busiest air cargo hub, and its cargo flow is a good indicator of
export growth in Hong Kong and China, which just reported weaker
than expected trade data on Wednesday.
The carrier and subsidiary Dragonair moved a total of
131,443 tonnes of cargo and mail in September, it said.
From January to September, tonnage dropped by 6.4 percent,
compared with a capacity increase of 9.8 percent.
However, intra-Asia traffic was holding up well, and flights
from most destinations into Hong Kong had been relatively full,
Woodrow said.
September passenger numbers rose 3.5 percent to 2.26 million
from the same month last year, but there was a fall-off in
demand in the back end as expected after the summer peak, it
said.
"Premium business held up well in September in terms of
volume and yield, with currency movements working in our favour,
but the outlook is getting more uncertain as companies begin to
review their travel policies in light of the economic
situation," said general manager of revenue management James
Tong.
Cathay carried 2.1 percent more passengers for the first
nine months, while capacity was up by 9.1 percent.
Its cargo and mail load factor was down 5 percentage points
to 64.8 percent in September, and the passenger load factor fell
by 2.1 percentage points to 79.7 percent last month.
(Reporting by Alison Leung; editing by Chris Lewis and Will
Waterman)