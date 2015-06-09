By Jeffrey Dastin
| MIAMI, June 9
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd
saw air cargo demand soften in the second quarter but
expects a rebound in the long run on the backs of U.S. and Asian
consumers, Chief Executive Ivan Chu said Tuesday.
The remarks, made on the sidelines of the International Air
Transport Association's (IATA) annual meeting, follow a report
by the trade group last week that demand growth for air freight
is slowing.
Chu said cargo results have softened slightly since the Hong
Kong-based airline posted strong first-quarter results.
"It's hard to tell" how the cargo operation will fare in
August and beyond as the peak season for cargo picks up, he
said. "The long-term revival of cargo is definitely there."
Helping the gradual rebound was greater Asian consumer
demand, especially in China, for fresh produce, high-quality
fruits, technology products and machinery, Chu said.
Profit at Cathay Pacific, one of the world's largest air
cargo carriers, grew 20 percent last year largely due to a
recovery in its cargo business. Demand had bottomed in the first
half of 2014, Chu said.
The airline has expanded its cargo destinations in part to
take advantage of dock-worker strikes on the U.S. West Coast
that in the past year hampered shipping companies.
Cargo demand "correlates with the world economy," Chu said.
"We count on the U.S. consumers to continue to buy."
He said European cargo demand has been soft but is slowly
returning.
Air cargo volumes for companies globally rose 3.3 percent in
April, compared with average growth of 5.3 percent over the
first quarter, according to monthly freight statistics released
by IATA last week. Only the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions
reported growth, IATA said.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Miami; Editing by Richard
Chang)