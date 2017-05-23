HONG KONG May 23 Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd plans to cut an additional 200 jobs on top of the 600 already announced as it seeks to return to profitability, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.

The report came a day after Cathay said it was slashing the 600 jobs at its head office, comprising 25 percent of management and 18 percent of non-managerial positions, its biggest headcount reduction in almost two decades.

The 200 additional jobs to be cut would come from junior ranks before the conclusion of the massive restructuring at the end of this year, the newspaper said, quoting unnamed sources.

Cathay did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The job cuts are the first step in a three-year reorganisation plan announced this year by the carrier.

