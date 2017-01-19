UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
HONG KONG Jan 19 Shares in Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd fell nearly 6 percent on Thursday after a major business review from the Hong Kong carrier left investors with little detail on key elements including job cuts, flight shifts and ancillary revenue.
The stock slid to HK$10.22, the lowest since Dec. 30. The benchmark index slid 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders