Fitch Affirms Co-op Insurance NZ at IFS 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed New Zealand-based Credit Union Insurance Limited's (trading as Co-op Insurance NZ) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects Co-op Insurance NZ's consistent profitability and prudent investment mix. However, the company is a small niche player in New Zealand offering short-tail, simple products. It