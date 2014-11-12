Platinum Equity raises new $6.5 bln global buyout fund
March 13 Platinum Equity LLC said on Monday it had finished raising a new $6.5 billion global buyout fund, its largest ever, underscoring healthy investor demand for private equity investments.
TAIPEI Nov 12 Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd , parent of Taiwan's biggest life insurer, said on Wednesday it plans to buy U.S. asset manager Conning Holdings Corp for $240 million, in the latest sign Taiwanese financial firms are expanding outside the overcrowded home market.
The deal, subject to Taiwan regulatory approval, is expected to closed in the second half of 2015, Cathay said in a statement. Conning said it will issue a press statement regarding the deal later.
The purchase is the second overseas deal by Cathay Financial in less than two months as Taiwan's regulators encourage financial institutions to expand in Asia, allowing insurance capital to be used in acquisitions overseas but not be counted toward an insurer's overall overseas investment quota .
Cathay Financial is already set to acquire a fifth of the Philippines' Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC) for $400 million.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
BRUSSELS, March 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 13 Sarissa Capital Management LP said on Monday it plans to nominate three directors to Innoviva Inc's board and criticized the drug company's cost structure as the two sides square off in a proxy contest.