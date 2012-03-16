BRIEF-Seef Properties FY profit rises
* FY net profit 11 million dinars versus 9.8 million dinars year ago
TAIPEI, March 16 Cathay Financial , Taiwan's top financial holding firm, said on Friday it plans to raise as much as T$40 billion ($1.36 billion) via a stock sale and anther US$400 million via a bond issue.
Cathay plans to sell up to 1 billion new shares to local investors or to overseas investors in the form of global depository receipts (GDRs), according to a company statement, adding the purpose for the fund-raising has yet to be decided.
Proceeds from the bond sale would be used to repay debts or for operational needs, it said.
Shares of Cathay ended up 0.58 percent higher on Friday, beating the broader market's 0.82 percent slide.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Erica Billingham)
* FY net profit 13.7 million dinars versus 10.5 million dinars year ago
* Approved business combination of Sourcehov Holdings Inc., and Novitex Holdings, Inc. with Quinpario Acquisition Corp.2