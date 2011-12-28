TAIPEI Dec 28 Cathay Financial,
Taiwan's largest financial holding firm, has bought a 3.45
percent stake in Taishin Financial for T$4.7 billion
($155 million) from private equity fund Newbridge Capital
.
The investment, the first such for Cathay, could be a sign
that Taiwan's over-crowded banking industry would start to
consolidate.
Cathay paid T$18.3 per share for 259 million convertible
preferred shares, about 74 percent more than Taishin's closing
price of T$10.5 on Tuesday.
U.S.-based Newbridge Capital invested T$27 billion in 2006
for a 18 percent stake in Taishin and was its largest single
foreign stake holder. Billionaire investor George Soros also
held a stake in Taishin.
Shares of Cathay ended at T$33.05 on Tuesday.
