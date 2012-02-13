Feb 13 Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific
Airways said on Monday its January freight traffic
fell 19.5 percent as weak demand was exaggerated by the Chinese
New Year holiday while passenger traffic was strong.
Cathay and unit Dragonair combined data:
Jan Change yr/yr
Cargo and mail tonnes 116,250 -19.5 pct
Cargo and mail load factor 59.9 pct -7.9 pt
Passengers carried (mln) 2.51 +11.9 pct
Passenger load factor 81.9 pct +0.6 pt
*Year-on-year comparisons were distorted by the fact that
the Chinese New Year holiday fell in January this year compared
to early February in 2011, it added.
*"Apart from a modest pre-Chinese New Year rush, the cargo
markets were generally soft throughout January," said James
Woodrow, Cathay's general manager for Pacific cargo sales.
*"Our key markets remain soft and we have been cutting
capacity aggressively to match demand on trunk routes to North
America and Europe," he said.
*Passenger traffic was strong on the Mainland China, Korea
and Southeast Asia routes last month; while long-haul routes
also performed well due to the timing of the Chinese New Year
break, said Cathay's general manager of revenue James Tong.
*He warned that declining yield in the economy cabin
remained an area of concern.
(Reporting by Alison Leung)